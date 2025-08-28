News
Indiana Lottery Draw Results for August 27, 2025
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Lottery announced its draw game results for August 27, 2025. Players aimed for substantial wins across several games, each showing a mix of numbers.
For the traditional draw game, the winning numbers were 01-17-27-28-32-39. In the midday drawing, the numbers were 7, 1, 3, with a star ball of 3. The evening drawing saw numbers 0, 4, 0, with a star ball of 2.
The cross-state game revealed numbers 3, 7, 3, 3 for midday, again with a star ball of 3. The evening draw had numbers 7, 7, 7, 9 and a star ball of 2.
In another game, the midday draw numbers included a long list of winners: 01, 05, 08, 10, 14, 19, 21, 30, 33, 40, 47, 54, 55, 56, 59, 63, 64, 67, 76, 77, with the bonus number being 14. The evening winning numbers were 05, 16, 17, 21, 22, 26, 32, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 44, 47, 49, 51, 56, 70, 77, 80, with a bonus of 32.
The cash ball game had numbers 05, 07, 11, 17, and 50, with a cash ball of 02. The morning results reported numbers as 05, while the matinee showed 08, the afternoon reported 06, the evening recorded 10, and the late night results recorded 13.
If you’re feeling lucky, it’s important to know how to claim your Indiana Lottery prizes. For winnings of $599 or less, you can collect your prize at any authorized Hoosier Lottery retailer by showing your signed winning ticket. For prizes between $600 and $49,999, you can claim your winnings in person at a regional office or mail your claim.
To claim by mail, complete a Hoosier Lottery Winner Claim Form and include your signed ticket and a copy of a valid photo ID. Mail these to Hoosier Lottery Headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Keep copies of all documents for your records.
For prizes of $50,000 or more, you must claim your winnings in person at headquarters. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-955-6886. Remember, all prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
For more details on the claims process and to download claim forms, visit the Indiana Lottery website or contact customer service at 1-800-955-6886. This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu, created by an Indiana editor.
