Indiana Lottery Draw Results for August 16, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Lottery announced the results for its various draw games on August 16, 2025, providing players the chance to win big. The numbers drawn include a mix of popular games both for the midday and evening draws.
The winning numbers for the Hoosier Lotto were 01, 21, 26, 31, 33, and 34. Players hoping to win with the Daily 3 found that the midday numbers were 6-1-6 with a Super Ball of 4, while the evening draw resulted in 5-0-5 and a Super Ball of 7. For the Daily 4, midday results showed 1-9-1-3 with a Super Ball of 4, and the evening numbers were 8-8-3-1 along with a Super Ball of 7.
In the Powerball game, the midday draw produced a lengthy list of numbers: 02, 09, 17, 20, 25, 33, 34, 37, 41, 47, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 65, 69, 73, 77, with a Bonus Ball of 34. The evening Powerball results were 01, 05, 06, 08, 14, 20, 21, 25, 28, 39, 48, 52, 58, 60, 62, 64, 68, 69, 71, 77, and a Bonus Ball of 08.
Players participating in the Cash 5 game saw the winning numbers as 07, 19, 32, 54, and 57, with a Cash Ball of 01. For the daily draws throughout the day, numbers included 11 in the morning, 08 in the matinee, 15 in the afternoon, 13 in the evening, and 12 in late night.
Indiana Lottery prizes can be claimed based on the prize amount. For prizes of $599 or less, winners can claim their rewards at any authorized Hoosier Lottery retailer. For amounts between $600 and $49,999, prizes can be claimed in person at any regional office or by mail with the required documentation. Winners can send their signed ticket and a government-issued ID to the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis.
For prizes of $50,000 or more, claims must be made in person at the lottery headquarters, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-955-6886. All claims need to be submitted within 180 days of the drawing date. For further information or to download claim forms, players are encouraged to visit the Indiana Lottery website or contact their customer service team.
