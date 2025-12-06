Indiana and Louisville Clash in Critical College Basketball Showdown

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) and the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) meet Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a crucial college basketball matchup.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering losses earlier in the week. Indiana fell to Minnesota, 73-64, in their Big Ten opener, while Louisville lost to Arkansas, marking their first defeat of the season.

“Luckily, we get to get back out there quickly and get a chance to redeem ourselves,” said Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals are also hoping to demonstrate improvement, especially in physicality, following their previous game.

This game will serve as a de facto home match for Indiana, as it takes place in Indianapolis, drawing a likely enthusiastic crowd. Both teams also hope the energy from local fans will provide a much-needed boost.

Coach Kelsey noted that it’s vital for Louisville to regain their focus and rectify mistakes exhibited in their last encounter. Kelsey stated the need for more intensity, especially on the glass.

Indiana’s Tucker DeVries, leading his team’s revamped roster with 16.8 points per game, aims to lift his team back into the win column. The Hoosiers also benefit from a strong assist-to-turnover ratio, ranking fifth nationally.

The game is expected to highlight the emerging young talents from both teams, with several players contributing significantly in previous matches.

Viewers can catch the action on CBS, featuring play-by-play commentary from Tom McCarthy and analysts Clark Kellogg and Robbie Hummel. Live streaming options are also available.