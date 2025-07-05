Sports
Indiana Pacers Trade for Jay Huff from Memphis Grizzlies
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers have finalized a trade to acquire center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. In exchange, the Pacers will send a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap to Memphis.
Huff, who stands 7 feet tall, has the potential to strengthen the Pacers’ front court after a season where they reached the NBA Finals. The trade comes at a crucial time for the Pacers as they look to build on their recent success.
“Jay’s size and skill set will be an asset for us,” said Pacers General Manager. “We’re excited to add him to our roster and believe he will fit well with our style of play.”
Huff spent the previous season with the Grizzlies and showcased his abilities as a versatile center, bringing strong defensive capabilities and rebounding skills. His performance in key games earned him recognition among fans and analysts alike.
The addition of Huff comes as the Pacers navigate a complex offseason, with star guard Tyrese Haliburton recovering from a significant injury. Indiana’s management has expressed an eagerness to stay competitive despite the challenges posed by Haliburton’s recovery timeline.
This trade is a strategic move for the Pacers, indicating their commitment to maintaining a strong roster and their ambition to contend for a championship in the coming seasons. The details of the trade will be finalized in the upcoming days, and updates are expected to follow.
