News
Indiana Police Warn of Dangerous Winter Driving Conditions Ahead
Lafayette, Indiana – The Indiana State Police Lafayette District is alerting travelers to the potential for dangerous road conditions due to winter weather following the Thanksgiving holiday. A snow system is expected to develop late Saturday and continue into Sunday, creating hazardous driving scenarios.
Officials report that road conditions can deteriorate rapidly, particularly on interstates and rural routes where blowing snow and ice may significantly reduce visibility. Drivers are urged to stay informed by checking the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Trafficwise system or by calling 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) before embarking on their journeys.
Troopers recommend several safety tips for motorists including allowing extra travel time, reducing speed, and increasing the distance between vehicles. It is also crucial that all snow and ice be removed from cars before driving, and that drivers remain focused on the road rather than their phones. “Buckle up — every seat, every trip,” the department reminded in a message released on Friday.
As temperatures drop and snowfall spreads across the state, officials emphasize that patience and preparation are key to minimizing accidents. If travel is not essential during peak snowfall times, residents should consider delaying their plans until conditions improve.
For the latest updates and live road camera feeds, travelers can visit 511IN.org or follow @INDOT and @IndStatePolice on social media. The Indiana State Police are committed to maintaining safe roads, but they also stress the importance of community cooperation.
