Indiana Redistricting Sparks Controversy Over Partisan Intent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana state lawmakers are facing increasing scrutiny over their proposed redistricting map, drawn primarily for political advantage, during a heated House elections committee hearing on December 2.

Democratic state Rep. Matt Pierce of Bloomington directly challenged Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn, asking whether communities of interest were considered during the map-drawing process. Smaltz reiterated multiple times that the maps were created with political outcomes in mind, dismissing concerns about the impact on diverse communities.

Experts are observing this trend closely. Michael S. Kang, a law professor at Northwestern University, noted: “I do think this is probably conscious.” He explained that federal courts cannot intervene in matters of partisan gerrymandering, which allows state lawmakers to maneuver politically without legal repercussions.

As the House and Senate prepare for a special session in early December, there is a looming threat of lawsuits against the redistricting plans, particularly regarding racial gerrymandering, which is monitored more closely under the Voting Rights Act.

Critics argue that Smaltz and other lawmakers purposefully avoided considering racial data while crafting the maps. In response to questions from Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, Smaltz admitted he could not confirm if the maps would violate the Voting Rights Act.

Marion County, which holds the state’s largest non-white voter population, stands to be significantly affected. Under the proposed map, its voters could be divided into four districts, potentially diluting their electoral power.

Major shifts in congressional maps are being driven by political pressure from figures including former President Donald Trump, who has advocated for redistricting that favors Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Indiana redistricting bill has already passed the House elections committee and is expected to come to a full House vote on Friday.