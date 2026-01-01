Indiana Takes Early Lead Against Alabama in Rose Bowl Showdown

PASADENA, Calif. — The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers struck first in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against No. 9 Alabama, kicking off a highly anticipated matchup in the 2026 Rose Bowl.

With just under 15 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Indiana’s Nico Radicic booted a 31-yard field goal, capping a 16-play, 84-yard drive that consumed nine minutes of game time. This drive marked a turning point for Indiana, showing their ability to control the clock against Alabama’s formidable defense.

Alabama, which deferred the kickoff, began the game with a promising opening drive but faltered after the Hoosiers’ defense held strong. Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson faced pressure throughout the first quarter, resulting in a pair of sacks that stifled the Alabama offense.

“We executed well on that last drive,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said. “But we need to capitalize further and get into the end zone next time.”

Alabama’s head coach Kalen DeBoer expressed confidence in his team’s resilience. “We have the talent and experience to respond,” he said before the game. “This is just the start of a testing ground against a tough opponent.”

The game remains tight as both teams struggle to find their rhythm on offense. Indiana previously overcame a slow start after their opening drive ended in a three-and-out.

Weather conditions in Pasadena have remained a concern, with earlier rain creating a soggy field, but the skies cleared for the matchup. “The weather should not hinder our performance,” said Cignetti. “We’ve prepared for every situation.”

As the matchup continues to unfold, attention is focused on how Alabama will respond after falling behind early. Will they find their footing, or will Indiana maintain their momentum?

The Hoosiers seek their first win ever against a program storied like Alabama, viewing this not just as a game, but as an opportunity to secure their place in College Football history for the first time.