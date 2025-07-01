Indiana University Cuts Over 100 Academic Programs Amid New Education Policies

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Bloomington is set to suspend or eliminate more than 100 academic programs starting in the 2026-27 academic year. This decision follows the passage of new public higher education policies in Indiana, which includes a mandate for minimum productivity thresholds for degree programs.

The new policies were outlined in House Enrolled Act 1001, which was enacted on July 1, 2025. Under this legislation, public colleges and universities in Indiana must demonstrate that certain programs produce a minimum average number of graduates over three years. Specifically, an associate degree program must have at least 10 graduates, a bachelor’s must have 15, a master’s program must graduate 7, and a doctorate must produce at least 3 graduates. Programs falling short risk elimination unless permission is granted by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

On June 30, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education published a list highlighting the programs at Indiana University and other public institutions earmarked for suspension or elimination. The list showed that over 400 programs were considered for reduction across six state universities, amounting to about 19% of all degree offerings in Indiana.

Indiana University will eliminate 75 of its programs where enrollment has hit zero and suspend another 101 programs. The impacted fields include education, arts, humanities, foreign languages, and various sciences. Notable undergraduate majors on the chopping block include Art History, American Studies, Gender Studies, and numerous foreign languages. The university also plans to cut several graduate programs, including master’s and doctoral degrees in African Studies, Communications, and Theatre.

Chris Lowery, Indiana’s Commissioner for Higher Education, stated that the voluntary review by public institutions highlights their commitment to aligning educational offerings with student demand and the state’s economic needs. Governor Mike Braun praised the restructuring efforts, affirming that they help prepare students for careers in high-demand fields.

This restructuring marks a significant change in Indiana University’s academic landscape amid ongoing scrutiny of its financial decisions, following a $100 million budget realignment announced earlier this year.