IndiGo Airlines Faces Major Flight Cancellations, Strands Thousands

NEW DELHI, India – IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has cancelled over 1,500 flights since December 1, causing widespread frustration among travelers. The massive disruptions stem from a combination of new crew rostering regulations and operational challenges.

Major airports across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, have experienced significant delays and cancellations. On a single day, Delhi airport saw 225 IndiGo flights cancelled, while Mumbai and Bangalore reported 104 and 102 cancellations, respectively. Congestion at Pune airport led to blocked parking bays, exacerbating the situation.

Travelers are feeling the strain, with many stuck in long lines at check-in counters and missing important events. One passenger shared, “We have been awake since 5 am, waiting in line for hours, and now we’re told there’s no flight and no stay.”

The crises began after India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, enforced stricter crew duty regulations. IndiGo acknowledged that it failed to adequately prepare for the increased crew requirements, leading to a sudden staffing shortfall.

IndiGo’s spokesperson cited “unforeseen operational challenges,” including technology glitches, weather disruptions, and increased air traffic congestion as contributing factors to the cancellations. However, the new regulations are seen as the primary cause of the upheaval.

The DGCA has demanded that IndiGo provide a detailed plan to address the issues, including hiring more crew and restructuring rosters. Inspectors found that passenger-handling staff were overwhelmed and unable to manage the large crowds.

Meanwhile, civil aviation officials have expressed their discontent with IndiGo’s handling of the crisis. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu convened emergency meetings to address the situation, stating that passenger interests must be prioritized.

Public sentiment has turned against the airline, especially following reports of fare hikes amid the disruptions. Passengers have accused IndiGo of raising ticket prices even as flights were cancelled, damaging its reputation for reliability.

IndiGo has issued multiple apologies and is currently working to adjust its flight schedule to stabilize operations. The airline promises to fully restore services by February 10, 2026, but the crisis has drawn scrutiny on its management practices and regulatory compliance.

As of now, passengers are advised to check flight statuses online, but the ongoing issues with digital check-ins for cancelled flights highlight the systemic challenges the airline is facing. With its stock price declining amid the crisis, IndiGo’s challenge will extend beyond resuming flights to restoring public trust.

The situation underscores the need for better operational resilience and communication within India’s aviation industry, as the DGCA re-evaluates its oversight and IndiGo seeks to navigate these turbulent times.