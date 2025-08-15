IndiGo Faces Show-Cause Notice from DGCA Over Simulator Training Issues

New Delhi, India — The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for alleged violations during simulator training for approximately 1,700 pilots, according to sources. The infractions were uncovered during a review of the airline’s training records and responses in late July.

The DGCA discovered that critical airfield training was conducted using non-qualified simulators for exercise scenarios in airports like Calicut and Leh, which have unique operational challenges. Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) mandate that all training for such critical airports must be executed on qualified Full Flight Simulators (FFS).

The DGCA identified 20 simulators at various facilities, including locations in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. Many of these simulators, including those for Airbus A320 and other variants, did not meet necessary safety approvals for the specified terrain.

Josh Wood, Safety and Compliance Manager at AirlineRatings, stated, “Today’s development, along with previous compliance lapses, has led to IndiGo’s safety rating being reduced to 5 out of 7. The rapid growth in India’s aviation sector may be precipitating shortcuts that ultimately compromise safety.”

A show-cause notice prompts Indian airlines to provide immediate explanations for suspected regulatory breaches. IndiGo confirmed it received the notice and is in the process of reviewing it for a timely response. The airline emphasized its commitment to safety and compliance standards.

This is not IndiGo’s first encounter with the DGCA; in 2023, the airline faced scrutiny following four tail-strike incidents with its Airbus A321 aircraft. A follow-up audit resulted in a ₹30 lakh fine and directives to revise operational and training procedures drastically.

As of now, IndiGo is working to address the concerns raised by the DGCA and maintain its operational integrity.