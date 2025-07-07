IndiGo Takes Flight with First Long-Haul Routes to Europe

Mumbai, India – IndiGo, the largest airline in India, marked a significant milestone on July 1 with the launch of its first long-haul flight service from Mumbai to Manchester. This inaugural journey opens a new chapter for the airline as it expands its operations beyond budget regional routes.

On July 2, IndiGo continued its European expansion by flying from Mumbai to Amsterdam for the first time. The airline will operate flights on alternate days for both routes, with a frequency of three times per week.

This expansion reflects IndiGo’s strategic shift from a domestic budget airline to a long-haul operator. CEO Rahul Bhatia, in collaboration with former KLM chief Pieter Elbers, aims to elevate the airline’s status in the global aviation market.

The airline plans to increase its fleet with the addition of A321 XLRs and A350s. In 2024, it aims to double its order to a total of 60 jets to support this long-haul operation.

To kick off this transition, IndiGo acquired Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways under a wet-lease agreement. These planes will primarily serve the new European routes, enabling the airline to enhance its product offerings.

Elbers emphasized that the airline’s services will focus on being ‘fit-for-purpose.’ The new long-haul flights will feature hot meals and improved customer experience, diverging from the no-frills service that defined IndiGo’s previous domestic model.

IndiGo is also collaborating with global airlines including Delta, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic to facilitate seamless connections for passengers traveling to the U.S. and across Europe. A codeshare agreement is expected to be announced soon.

While the airline currently offers its long-haul services at competitive rates—about 30% lower than other one-stop options—it faces challenges in attracting passengers away from full-service competitors like Air India.

Air India operates flights from Delhi to Amsterdam, but it is unclear how the introduction of IndiGo’s service will alter passenger preferences.

Despite low occupancy in initial flights, IndiGo remains optimistic about future bookings as it enhances its connectivity through strategic partnerships.

With these new routes, IndiGo is making its intentions clear to grow its global footprint while maintaining its reputation for cost-effective travel.