News
Indonesia Declares Independence as Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ is Published
JAKARTA, Indonesia — On this day in 1945, Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands, marking a significant moment in the nation’s history. At approximately 10:00 AM on August 17, Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta made the announcement via radio from Hatta’s home in central Jakarta, igniting the Indonesian National Revolution.
The declaration stated, “We the people of Indonesia hereby declare the independence of Indonesia,” which set the stage for a four-year struggle against Dutch colonial rule. This proclamation came in the wake of political efforts by Indonesians in the 1920s and 1930s who sought to unify against colonization.
While Indonesia was actively working towards independence, George Orwell‘s influential novella, ‘Animal Farm,’ was published in London by Martin Secker & Warburg. The story, which uses animals on a farm to satirize communist ideals, reflects the socio-political context of the era, particularly events leading up to the Russian Revolution.
The book initially struggled to gain acceptance, being rejected by several publishers before its eventual success. Orwell’s writing style aimed to communicate clearly and simply, which resonated with readers as the narrative critiqued totalitarian regimes.
These two historic events, occurring on the same date seven decades apart, highlight significant shifts in governance and social structures across the globe. As Indonesia stepped into a new era of independence, Orwell’s work continued to offer a critical lens on power dynamics.
Some scholars note that both the Indonesian Revolution and Orwell’s narrative explore themes of freedom, oppression, and the complexities of achieving a just society.
