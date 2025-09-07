Business
Industry Consultant Shares Wisdom from Maurice Tempelsman
NEW YORK, NY — Peter Smith, an industry consultant, reflects on the impactful wisdom shared by the late Maurice Tempelsman during a diamond conference over two decades ago.
Tempelsman, a prominent figure who passed away just days before his 96th birthday, spoke at the Park Plaza Hotel in New York when the topic of the rise of online commerce arose. At that time, the internet was seen by some as a threat to traditional jewelry retail.
During the conference, Tempelsman delivered a dignified talk that contrasted sharply with an earlier speaker’s aggressive advice to ‘screw the other guy before he screws you.’ As the session concluded, a retailer stood up to ask Tempelsman about the challenges posed by online sellers.
Recalling the moment, Smith described feeling embarrassed at the retailer’s confrontational tone. In contrast, Tempelsman remained calm, likening the internet to a stream flowing down a mountain. He advised, ‘We can place rocks in its path, but it will not stop the stream. We must accept it as inevitable.’
This message resonated deeply with Smith, who believes it remains relevant as the industry faces new challenges, including the rise of lab-grown diamonds. He notes that while extreme positions can be taken on various issues, acceptance and adaptation are essential to navigating inevitable changes.
Smith concluded by expressing gratitude for Tempelsman’s wisdom and asked for him to rest in peace.
Recent Posts
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident
- UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention
- Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West