Industry Consultant Shares Wisdom from Maurice Tempelsman

NEW YORK, NY — Peter Smith, an industry consultant, reflects on the impactful wisdom shared by the late Maurice Tempelsman during a diamond conference over two decades ago.

Tempelsman, a prominent figure who passed away just days before his 96th birthday, spoke at the Park Plaza Hotel in New York when the topic of the rise of online commerce arose. At that time, the internet was seen by some as a threat to traditional jewelry retail.

During the conference, Tempelsman delivered a dignified talk that contrasted sharply with an earlier speaker’s aggressive advice to ‘screw the other guy before he screws you.’ As the session concluded, a retailer stood up to ask Tempelsman about the challenges posed by online sellers.

Recalling the moment, Smith described feeling embarrassed at the retailer’s confrontational tone. In contrast, Tempelsman remained calm, likening the internet to a stream flowing down a mountain. He advised, ‘We can place rocks in its path, but it will not stop the stream. We must accept it as inevitable.’

This message resonated deeply with Smith, who believes it remains relevant as the industry faces new challenges, including the rise of lab-grown diamonds. He notes that while extreme positions can be taken on various issues, acceptance and adaptation are essential to navigating inevitable changes.

Smith concluded by expressing gratitude for Tempelsman’s wisdom and asked for him to rest in peace.