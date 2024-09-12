Industry Experts Discuss the Significance of Inclusivity and R U OK? Day

In time for R U OK? Day, B&T engaged with Emma Mani, Director of People and Culture for JAPAC at GumGum, and Richie Kenzie, Australia Lead at Bud, to discuss the importance of checking in on friends, family, and colleagues, as well as how agencies can implement initiatives promoting mental wellbeing at work. R U OK? Day, launched in 2009 by Gavin Larkin, revolves around encouraging conversations to alleviate social isolation and promote community bonding. It is observed annually on the second Thursday of September.

When asked about the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive workplace environment, Emma Mani emphasized that inclusivity and support within the workplace are non-negotiables for GumGum. She stated that inclusivity fosters an environment where individuals feel valued and respected, which enhances engagement, productivity, and innovation. At GumGum, fostering a culture where employees can bring their whole selves to work allows them to thrive in a psychologically safe environment.

Richie Kenzie concurred, highlighting the changes he has witnessed in the corporate environment over the past 15 years. He noted that while people may be more connected, they often feel isolated, making it essential to prioritize colleagues’ well-being. According to Kenzie, a truly inclusive and supportive workplace is one that embraces empathy and understands what matters most to its employees.

GumGum’s commitment to inclusivity is supported by initiatives such as the creation of resource groups like QueerSphere and internal coalitions such as The VOICE. These groups amplify marginalized voices and celebrate cultural differences. Richie Kenzie discussed how at Bud, the focus is on fostering a culture where employees can share more about their lives during all-of-business meetings, rather than focusing solely on work.

Emma Mani remarked that DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging) became a core focus for GumGum after events in 2020, such as the murder of George Floyd, which spurred the company to center DEIB more prominently. Richie Kenzie noted that while some worry that a focus on employee empathy might hinder productivity, the opposite is often true. Happy, supported employees tend to be more productive and engaged.

For both Mani and Kenzie, R U OK? Day serves as a reminder of the importance of reaching out to those around us. Emma Mani sees it as a call to notice and address signs of stress in others, emphasizing that mental health concerns need attentive listening and support. Richie Kenzie commented on the significance of having conversations during challenging times, particularly for men who may be less inclined to seek help. He advised finding a trusted confidante to talk through challenges as a way to alleviate stress and find solutions.