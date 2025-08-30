INDYCAR Championship Celebrations Set for Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville, Tennessee — The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will celebrate its season finale this Sunday, as champion Alex Palou is set to receive the prestigious Astor Challenge Cup at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will highlight many honors, including the closely contested Rookie of the Year title, which will either go to Louis Foster from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing or Robert Shwartzman from PREMA Racing.

The competition for the Rookie of the Year title is fierce, with Foster leading Shwartzman by just eight points. Both contenders enter this final race with impressive records. Foster has consistently performed well, finishing ahead of Shwartzman in nine out of their 16 races this season, while Shwartzman earned a critical pole position at the Indianapolis 500.

This weekend’s racing action kicks off Saturday with practice sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying for the NTT P1 Award. On Sunday, the INDY NXT by Firestone season wraps up with the 65-lap Music City Grand Prix beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET, leading into the main event at 2 p.m. ET, broadcast on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

In addition to the fierce rookie battle, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen is looking to build on his recent success after winning the Milwaukee race. His strong performances on oval tracks have made him one of the drivers to watch, as he continues to seek further victories in his rookie season.

The competitive nature of the INDYCAR SERIES has been evident this year. With 15 drivers already having won races, several other notable competitors are eager to secure their first series win in Nashville, including AJ Foyt Racing’s David Malukas and Santino Ferrucci, both of whom have shown strong performance throughout the season.

The Nashville Superspeedway has a history of showcasing talent, with past winners having numerous Indianapolis 500 victories between them. This year, the diverse field of drivers adds even more excitement to what is expected to be a thrilling finale.

As the season comes to a close, team dynamics will also come into play, with Ed Carpenter Racing becoming the sixth team to win a race in the past two seasons, demonstrating the series’ competitive balance. Sunday promises to deliver an unforgettable event as drivers navigate their final challenges of the season.