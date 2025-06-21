INDYCAR Drivers Prepare for Challenging Weekend at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is set for an action-packed weekend at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, reaching its midpoint on Sunday. Among the key storylines is Alex Palou‘s pursuit of his third consecutive championship title in what is shaping up to be a competitive season.

Palou, who leads the series standings, faces challenges from drivers like Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood as nine races take place over the next 11 weekends. After a weekend of practice sessions, drivers are eager to take on the picturesque yet formidable 4.014-mile road course known for its thrilling turns and risks.

“Road America is beautiful but can bite,” cautioned Palou, reflecting on the track’s history of accidents and speed. It’s a place where high speeds and challenging turns test every driver’s skill. Last year, it witnessed crashes involving Palou and Josef Newgarden.

Team Penske, historically dominant in INDYCAR, is seeking a strong comeback after struggling at their last race in World Wide Technology Raceway. With drivers Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power finishing deep in the field, the team is motivated to reclaim its status. “Our goal is to get back to winning,” Newgarden said.

As temperatures forecast to rise into the mid-90s over race weekend, tire performance and driver stamina will be critical. Kirkwood, coming off two consecutive wins, led Friday’s practice with a top lap of 1:44.9881 seconds. “Momentum is crucial in motorsports,” he noted, indicating his determination to capitalize on his recent success.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises will pay tribute to Marlyne Sexton, who passed away earlier this month, with a special livery on the No. 14 car driven by Santino Ferrucci. “She was like family,” Ferrucci expressed, highlighting her significant contributions to the team.

Pre-qualifying practice kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:30 p.m. The 55-lap race will start on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network.