IndyCar Season Finale at Nashville Superspeedway This Sunday

LEBANON, Tenn. — The final race of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season is set for Sunday, August 31, at the Nashville Superspeedway. This year’s event, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, marks the end of an intense 16-race season, with one last victory on the line.

Although Álex Palou has already secured the championship, excitement builds as the 27-car field prepares to race on the unique concrete oval. The race consists of 225 laps and promises to deliver thrilling action.

Palou, a two-time IndyCar champion, dominated the recent Milwaukee race and is gunning for his ninth victory of the season. “I just want to keep the momentum going,” Palou said. “Winning in Nashville would mean a lot.”

Christian Rasmussen, who took his first victory at Milwaukee, is another driver to watch. After an impressive performance on ovals this season, he is optimistic about earning another strong finish in Nashville.

The stakes are high for Josef Newgarden, who aims to avoid a winless season with Team Penske, a first since he joined the series. He has won ten of the last 22 oval races and is eager for a victory on home turf. “Nashville is my race. I want to make it count,” Newgarden stated.

Colton Herta is also looking to defend his title from last year. He previously secured a win in Nashville and seeks to regain his footing after a challenging season.

As the drivers prepare for practice sessions starting Saturday, final strategies will be put in place. The race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, promising a thrilling conclusion to the IndyCar season.