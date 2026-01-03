INDYCAR Season Sees Record Growth with FOX Sports Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES has marked a milestone with a 27 percent increase in viewership compared to 2024, averaging 1,362,000 viewers per race. This season’s audience is the highest in 17 years, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The boost in viewership is largely attributed to the beginning of a partnership between FOX Sports and Penske Entertainment, which owns INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Midseason, FOX acquired a one-third interest in Penske Entertainment. This strategic move aims to enhance the promotion and digital strategy for the series, signaling a new era of growth.

“This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” said Roger Penske, owner of Penske Entertainment. “FOX sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.”

On July 31, Penske announced a multi-year extension of INDYCAR’s media rights with FOX Sports, further solidifying their collaboration. “We’re thrilled to join the INDYCAR ownership group at such a pivotal time for the sport,” said Eric Shanks, CEO of FOX Sports. “This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in INDYCAR’s continued growth on and off the track.”

The increase in viewership reflects an overall engagement strategy that the new partnership promises to stimulate. With all races broadcast on network television, the benefits of enhanced promotion are evident.

As the season wraps up, industry insiders remain optimistic about the potential developments for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which seems well-positioned for continued success in the coming years.