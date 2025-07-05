Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions

MIAMI, Florida — FIFA President Gianni Infantino is calling the expanded Club World Cup a “new era of club football,” highlighting its significance in the sport’s history during recent discussions. The tournament, which began on June 29, 2025, in the U.S., is seen by Infantino as a “big bang” moment for football.

Infantino’s enthusiasm is visible on his social media, where he shares his excitement about what he describes as “incredible” matches and “phenomenal” atmospheres. He passionately promotes the competition to his 3.2 million Instagram followers, claiming it is “taking over the United States.” However, his optimism has been met with skepticism from many football fans.

While the tournament has drawn large crowds for some matches, it has also faced criticism for poor attendance at others. Factors such as oppressive afternoon heat and delays due to severe weather have plagued certain games, leading to a less than stellar perception among supporters. In contrast, high-profile clubs like Real Madrid and teams from Brazil and Argentina have successfully generated excitement, drawing dedicated fanbases.

One of the tournament’s standout moments occurred in Orlando, where Infantino referred to a match as “a game for the ages” after witnessing a thrilling finish. Yet, it raises questions about how often such moments will arise during the competition.

Attendance figures have been disappointing compared to pre-tournament predictions. In April, Infantino claimed that filling stadiums would not be a concern, citing previous sold-out games in American cities. Initially likening the event’s impact to hosting “14 Super Bowls,” reality has proven different, with Atlanta’s matches averaging 38,265 fans — almost 6,000 below the city’s soccer team’s typical attendance.

In a bid to boost attendance, FIFA has implemented a dynamic pricing model, leading to lower ticket prices for some matches. Prices for certain quarter-finals have dipped below $15, indicating a struggle to captivate American sports fans.

Infantino aims for the Club World Cup to promote global football and provide opportunities to clubs traditionally sidelined from major tournaments. He mentioned African teams and clubs from Asia and South America should benefit from this international competition. However, critics argue that the financial structure of the tournament perpetuates the dominance of elite clubs, contrary to Infantino’s intentions.

A closer look shows substantial rewards for clubs making it to later stages; for instance, Brazilian teams like Flamengo could earn significant sums for their performances while creating a wider gap between the elite and underfunded teams globally.

As the Club World Cup unfolds, significant financial incentives tied to performance have emerged. Reports indicate Real Madrid players will receive significant bonuses should they win the tournament on July 13, with a potential payout of €111.6 million for the team throughout the competition.

While the term “new era” is being used to describe this tournament, it remains to be seen whether it can truly shift the landscape of football or merely reinforce existing hierarchies within the sport.