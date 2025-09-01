Sports
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim Set to Return from Injured List
Tampa Bay, FL — Infielder Ha-Seong Kim is expected to be activated from the injured list this week, bringing relief to the Tampa Bay Rays. Kim has been sidelined due to an injury that has kept him off the field for several games.
The move to activate him comes as the Rays aim to strengthen their lineup in the midst of the regular season. His return could provide a crucial boost as the team fights for a playoff spot.
Manager Kevin Cash expressed optimism about Kim’s recovery. “It’s been tough without him. His presence on the field is significant, not just for his batting but also defensively,” Cash said. Kim was having a solid season prior to his injury, contributing an average of .284 in Fantasy Points across games before being sidelined.
In the games leading up to his injury, Kim showed promising performance, earning up to seven Fantasy Points in a single game. The team is hopeful he can quickly regain his form following the activation.
As of now, there are additional scenarios regarding other players who might also be activated soon. The Rays will closely monitor their performances in practice sessions to make decisions on their roster.
Kim’s potential return has generated excitement among fans, with many looking forward to seeing him back on the field.
