Influencer Marta Díaz Shares Harrowing Theft Experience on Barcelona Train

BARCELONA, Spain — Influencer Marta Díaz experienced a traumatic theft while traveling on the AVE train from Barcelona to Madrid last weekend. Using her TikTok channel, she detailed the incident that happened as she was preparing to return home.

Díaz noticed a man watching her suspiciously before boarding the train. “He looked at me in a strange way, very different from how you all greet me,” she recounted, sensing that something was off. Once on the train, she placed her suitcase in the compartment, but moments later, it vanished.

“I had never experienced this, and I was really scared,” she said. In a panic, she stood up and began searching, repeatedly saying, ‘It’s not there, it’s not there.’ A fellow passenger later confirmed her fears, revealing that the man who had been watching her was indeed the thief.

Díaz recounted her frantic search for the thief. “I rushed to find him. The train was crowded, but I managed to get out of the carriage. I saw him at the end, walking calmly with my suitcase in hand. I was scared that he might hurt me,” she shared. Surprisingly, the man did not resist. “He pretended not to know anything. I was in shock,” Díaz added.

In her TikTok video, she urged her followers to be vigilant. “Not just in Barcelona, but anywhere: train stations, airports… It only takes a second. You get distracted, and you lose everything,” she cautioned.

Díaz also publicly thanked the young man who had helped her track down her stolen suitcase. “If you’re watching this, please message me. I would like to thank you properly for your help. You had an amazing gesture,” she said. Her brother, well-known content creator David Díaz, also reached out on social media to find the good Samaritan, offering a reward for his help.

Although there is currently no confirmation that they have connected, Díaz expressed gratitude for the two train workers who offered her support after the incident. “They were lovely, and I am very thankful to them,” she noted.