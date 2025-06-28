Influencer Valeria Márquez Assassinated During Live Stream in Mexico

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).— Valeria Márquez, a 23-year-old influencer, was murdered on May 13, 2025, while broadcast live from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Jalisco. This shocking event followed a video posted just weeks before her death, where she expressed distressing emotions.

In the April 26 video, Márquez sat by a pool, nervously reading comments from her live audience while dressed in a zebra-print robe. At one point, she mentioned feeling intense anxiety, stating, “I have tachycardia. My heart wants to burst.” As the clip progressed, she visibly grew anxious and interrupted her reading to say, “I’m dying.” The video abruptly cuts off shortly after.

Márquez was shot while she was streaming from “Blossom The Beauty Lounge.” Reports indicate that an assailant entered the salon disguised as a delivery person and fired shots at her. As of June 20, 2025, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that they are pursuing three lines of investigation and have interviewed over 30 individuals connected to Márquez. No arrests or warrants have been issued in connection with her murder, according to Prosecutor Salvador González de los Santos.

On June 18, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned five alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), including Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, known as “El Doble R,” who U.S. authorities linked to Márquez’s killing. However, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office has stated that they lack evidence connecting Ruiz Velasco to the crime and will request official information from the U.S. embassy.