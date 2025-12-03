Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Stephen Downing, an influential writer and producer known for reshaping public perceptions of law enforcement and redefining deadly force policies at the Los Angeles Police Department, died on Nov. 20 at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. He was 87, and his family confirmed the cause of death was sepsis.

Downing’s career spanned over three decades, beginning in the mid-1960s and continuing through the 1990s, during which he contributed to more than 500 hours of television. His early work included serving as a technical advisor on the cop show “Adam-12,” followed by writing scripts for the iconic “Dragnet” and “Walking Tall.” He also held roles as producer and showrunner for several long-running series, including “Knight Rider,” “F/X the Series,” and “RoboCop.”

His most notable achievement came as the showrunner for “MacGyver,” which premiered in 1985. Downing notably insisted that the lead character, portrayed by Richard Dean Anderson, would not carry a firearm, opting instead for creativity and intellect to solve problems. This approach shifted the series toward character-driven narratives, according to Canadian writer Rick Drew.

Downing’s work often tackled social issues, depicting MacGyver engaging in protests alongside Latino farmworkers and defending endangered species. His family was involved in his success, with wife Adrienne serving as the publicist and daughter Julie appearing in multiple episodes.

Born in 1938 in Hanford, California, Downing grew up the son of a farmer and a homemaker. He later worked as a forest ranger and surveyor before joining the LAPD as a patrolman in 1960. His experiences in law enforcement exposed him to corruption within the department and led him to advocate for reforms.

During his tenure, Downing advanced through the ranks, becoming a Deputy Chief by age 39. He played a crucial role in establishing guidelines for the use of deadly force and remained an outspoken proponent for reforms even after his retirement in 1980.

In later years, Downing became a vocal critic of drug enforcement policies, advocating for their reform through his writing at the Law Enforcement Action Partnership. He argued that drug addiction should be treated as a medical issue rather than through punitive approaches.

His reporting also extended to local politics in Long Beach, where he contributed a column to the Beachcomber and garnered attention for his investigative work. He challenged the status quo and sought transparency from law enforcement and the city government.

In his final column published on Nov. 14, he criticized the city’s response to a late-night murder in his neighborhood, calling for genuine community engagement rather than empty condolences.

Downing is survived by Adrienne, his wife of 67 years, their two daughters, a son, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is remembered for his enduring influence on both television and the real-world policies of law enforcement.