Informing America Foundation Wins $250,000 Prize Amid Controversy

Washington, D.C. — The Informing America Foundation (IAF) was awarded the $250,000 Gregor G. Peterson Prize for “venture philanthropy” in December 2024 for its commitment to “high-quality journalism.” As its CEO, Debbie Myers, acknowledged at the American Legislative Exchange Council‘s annual summit, IAF has remained largely unnoticed by the public — a status that Myers claims is purposeful. “We stay very much under the radar,” she said.

Established in 2021, IAF aims to cultivate an ecosystem of news outlets, according to Myers. The foundation claims to fund thousands of platforms that often promote right-leaning conspiracy theories, including allegations against President Joe Biden and critiques of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

John Solomon, who co-founded IAF with Myers, has faced criticism for his role in advancing right-wing narratives. A former investigative reporter for the Associated Press and Washington Post, Solomon previously penned reports that were criticized for pushing dubious information regarding Biden’s involvement in Ukraine.

In an email, Solomon refuted claims of having any formal role at IAF but confirmed that he shares office space with it. He also operates Just the News, which frequently covers stories tied to IAF’s funding.

IAF’s tax filings reveal it garnered nearly $8 million in donations during its first year, with significant contributions from the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. These funds have been used to support right-leaning outlets, including Over the Press and ADN América.

Last year, IAF’s largest donation—over $1 million—was directed to the Institute for Citizen-Focused Service, a nonprofit linked to local news outlets described by critics as “pink slime” news sites that prioritize partisan narratives.

According to Myers, IAF conducts daily meetings to select news stories that mainstream media allegedly overlooks, which they subsequently amplify across their network. This practice has resulted in similar content appearing across various IAF-funded outlets.

Despite the challenges that local journalism faces, IAF has positioned itself as a formidable player in the media landscape, claiming to reach over 50 million people. However, as it navigates the scrutiny of its funding mechanisms, the implications of its influence on public discourse remain a topic of ongoing debate.