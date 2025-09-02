Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Exits Following Clash with Alex Jones

AUSTIN, Texas — Owen Shroyer, a prominent host on Infowars, has officially left the media outlet after a tumultuous showdown with founder Alex Jones. The dispute escalated during a show last Thursday, leading Shroyer to walk out amid claims he was “too anti-Trump.”

Shroyer, 39, admitted to the confrontation in a statement on Monday. He explained, “Alex was disrupting the show. I reached my point of no return, so I walked out of the studio. I felt powerless in that moment; the only power I had was to walk off. It was a little upsetting.” Following his departure, Jones misrepresented the situation, claiming Shroyer had a family emergency, which Shroyer denied.

Amidst rising tensions, Shroyer expressed his desire to handle his exit positively, stating that he wanted to communicate directly with his audience. In contrast, he described Jones’ lack of interest in his plans, saying, “He told me that he didn’t need me and good luck… I will not be on Infowars. I don’t know if ever again.”

Shroyer, who spent 60 days in jail in 2023 for his actions related to the January 6 riots, also revealed that Jones had questioned his loyalty to former President Donald Trump. “Alex is not easy to work for, and that’s fine,” he noted. “He says I’m too negative, I’m a pessimist, whatever, I’m too anti-Trump.”

Despite taking time off to return “more positive,” Shroyer claimed that issues with Jones persisted. “The same issues I had started up immediately as soon as I came back. Imagine someone staring over your back 24/7,” he remarked.

Shroyer played a role in stirring controversy during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where prosecutors stated he helped create the conditions for the riot through election disinformation on Infowars. In defense of his coverage, Shroyer stated triumphantly last week that the truth about a Minneapolis church shooter’s identity was exposed by independent press. “God bless Infowars. Unbelievable victory today,” he said, reflecting his complex relationship with the platform.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Alex Jones for comment regarding Shroyer’s departure.