Sports
Iñigo Martínez Set to Leave FC Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
Barcelona, Spain — Iñigo Martínez is reportedly close to leaving FC Barcelona to join a club in Saudi Arabia. The experienced defender has accepted a lucrative offer, which would also allow Barcelona to reduce their wage bill.
Matteo Moretto, a transfer market journalist for MARCA, shared the news that Martínez’s potential move comes as a surprise, as other players, including Iñaki Peña and Héctor Fort, are also on the chopping block but have uncertain futures.
The 32-year-old has played a key role in Barcelona’s defense, especially during injuries to Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. Despite their return, Martínez maintained his place and formed a strong partnership with Pau Cubarsí.
However, a significant offer from Saudi Arabia may end Martínez’s chapter at Barcelona. Both Moretto and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have indicated that the former Athletic Bilbao player is just steps away from moving to the Middle East.
Fans and analysts are closely monitoring the situation, as it could have implications for Barcelona’s roster and salary structure moving forward.
