One Injured in Cedar Rapids Crash After Driver Fails to Yield

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person was injured in a crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 5:23 p.m., where they found a Ford Edge and a GMC Terrain obstructing the roadway, both with significant front-end damage.

Authorities determined that Barbara Kooken, 64, was turning northbound onto Highway 13 from eastbound Mount Vernon Road when she failed to yield and collided with Jodi Seeman’s GMC, which was traveling westbound.

Seeman was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, while Kooken was unharmed and has been cited for failing to yield. First responders worked quickly to clear the scene and reopen the road.