Sports
Injured Running Back Nyheim Hines Signs New Contract with NFL Team
NEW YORK, NY – Running back Nyheim Hines has signed a new contract with an NFL team, ending a two-year absence from football due to a knee injury, a source confirmed to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter on Monday.
Hines, 28, reached an agreement after participating in a tryout for the team earlier that day. His NFL career has been on hold since he suffered a torn left ACL in July 2023 while being struck by a jet ski.
Prior to his injury, Hines was poised to enter training camp as the primary kick and punt returner for the Buffalo Bills. He signed with the Bills in 2024 but spent the last season sidelined by his injury and was subsequently released in February.
Throughout his career, Hines has amassed 2,980 scrimmage yards and scored 18 touchdowns since being drafted in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. His achievements also include two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Football fans and analysts are eager to see how Hines will perform in his return to the game.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation