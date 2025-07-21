Injured Running Back Nyheim Hines Signs New Contract with NFL Team

NEW YORK, NY – Running back Nyheim Hines has signed a new contract with an NFL team, ending a two-year absence from football due to a knee injury, a source confirmed to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hines, 28, reached an agreement after participating in a tryout for the team earlier that day. His NFL career has been on hold since he suffered a torn left ACL in July 2023 while being struck by a jet ski.

Prior to his injury, Hines was poised to enter training camp as the primary kick and punt returner for the Buffalo Bills. He signed with the Bills in 2024 but spent the last season sidelined by his injury and was subsequently released in February.

Throughout his career, Hines has amassed 2,980 scrimmage yards and scored 18 touchdowns since being drafted in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. His achievements also include two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Football fans and analysts are eager to see how Hines will perform in his return to the game.