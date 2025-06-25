Injuries Challenge Columbus Ahead of Atlanta Match

Columbus, Ohio — Columbus Crew may face a tough matchup against Atlanta United as they contend with several injuries ahead of their upcoming game.

Centre-back Rudy Camacho is still recovering from a hamstring injury, and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte is questionable with an abdominal issue. In Schulte’s absence, Evan Bush is expected to start.

Columbus’s Nicolas Hagen is away on international duty with Guatemala, which leaves the Crew’s roster thin. Up front, Daniel Gazdag is eager to break his goal drought, having not scored in the last 12 league appearances. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Aliyu scored in the last match but had to exit due to an injury.

Atlanta United also struggles with injuries. They missed several players during their recent match against NYCFC, including Josh Cohen (groin), Tristan Muyumba (muscle), and Stian Rode Gregersen (hamstring). Derrick Williams added to the injury woes after limping off in that match, raising doubts about his availability.

Head coach Ronny Deila is poised to make changes following a disappointing performance in New York. Emmanuel Latte Lath is vying for a starting position, and Miguel Almiron, who did not play in the last match, may also see action as Atlanta looks to bounce back.

Both teams have shown a tendency for high-scoring games, with Columbus scoring in most of their recent matches. The Crew has seen 8 of their last 12 games exceed 2.5 total goals. Atlanta has similarly scored in 3 of their last 5 matches.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting clash as both sides aim to overcome their challenges and secure crucial points.