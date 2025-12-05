Injuries Challenge New Zealand in First Test Against West Indies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand’s cricket team faces significant challenges in the first Test against the West Indies after multiple injuries hindered their lineup. The match has revealed the team’s depth as they prepare for a critical second Test set to begin on December 10 at the Basin Reserve.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day. Meanwhile, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith are also dealing with injuries, with Henry heading to the hospital for scans on his calf.

Bowling coach Shane Oram expressed disappointment over the situation, saying, “They’ve had scans and it’s really disappointing for them. We’re basically waiting for the report to come back to decide what we’re going to be doing not only this Test match but the series going forward.”

Despite the setbacks, wicketkeeper-batter Cam Hay, 25, is poised for his Test debut. He has played 19 limited-overs internationals and boasts a strong first-class record with 1,888 runs at an average of 49.68.

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham has taken on the dual role of captaincy and wicketkeeping, contributing significantly with the bat. He scored 145 runs in the first innings, marking his first Test century in three years, and becoming the fifth New Zealander to reach 6,000 Test runs.

As for the West Indies, Shai Hope remains a standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 116 runs in the second innings while forming a solid partnership with Justin Greaves, who finished with 55 not out.

The match has extended into a fifth day as both teams battle for dominance. With New Zealand declaring at 466 for 8, West Indies faced an uphill task chasing down 531 runs to win.

Oram remains hopeful as they navigate the uncertainties of injuries, emphasizing the importance of the long-term picture over short-term victories. However, he acknowledged the immediate need to adapt to the ongoing circumstances in the Test series.