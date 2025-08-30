Injuries Challenge WNBA Teams as Playoffs Approach

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The 2025 WNBA season has been shaken by injuries, with 117 players missing a total of 868 games. High-profile stars such as Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and A'ja Wilson have missed significant time, creating uncertainty as teams prepare for the postseason.

Coach Stephanie White addressed the situation, noting that Clark, who was last season’s Rookie of the Year, recently participated in a walk-through as she ramps up to return after missing 24 games due to injuries. “I want to see her in practice. Live in practice,” White told reporters.

Indiana is currently tied for the final playoff spots but has lost four of its last five games. “We’ve got to find a way to make it click,” White emphasized, as the team deals with injuries, including a season-ending tear to guard Sophie Cunningham‘s MCL.

The Minnesota Lynx remain a formidable contender despite injuries, with Collier returning from an ankle sprain to score 32 points against the Fever. “She’s that darn good,” praised Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

With the playoffs approaching, teams like the Lynx, Dream, and Aces aim to capitalize on their returning stars to boost their championship chances. “It feels good to be on the court with them again,” said Collier, highlighting the team’s eagerness to return to full strength.

As the regular season winds down, playoff spots remain competitive, with the Fever keeping an eye out on the standings, needing every player healthy to fight for their postseason berth.