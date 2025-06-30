Injuries at Graduation Raise Questions About Liability

Pleasant Hill, California — On May 24, 2025, a large tree collapsed during a graduation ceremony at Diablo Valley College, resulting in injuries to 12 attendees, three of whom needed hospitalization. What began as a joyous celebration quickly turned into chaos as emergency services responded immediately.

The incident has prompted significant legal questions regarding who is responsible for injuries that occur at public events. Premises liability is a legal concept that holds property owners, including public institutions, accountable for maintaining safe environments.

“Premises liability isn’t just a legal term,” said Alex Boris, a Senior Trial Attorney at J&Y Law. “Public institutions have a duty to ensure that their grounds are safe when they invite the community onto them.” Boris emphasized the importance of regular inspections, timely maintenance, and clear warnings about potential hazards, particularly if a tree had shown signs of instability.

In California, suing public entities has unique challenges due to protections like sovereign immunity under the California Tort Claims Act. However, if it can be shown that an institution knew or should have known about a dangerous condition, they may be held liable. “The key is demonstrating negligence,” Boris noted.

Victims of the tree collapse might be entitled to compensation for various injuries, even non-life-threatening ones like sprains or fractures. Boris stressed the importance of taking immediate action if someone is injured at a public event.

Colleges must take proactive steps to prevent accidents, including conducting thorough safety inspections and maintaining clear communication around potential hazards. In the aftermath of an incident, victims are encouraged to document their experiences rigorously, including seeking medical attention, taking photographs of the scene, and gathering witness information.

“If you or a loved one were injured at a public event, it’s crucial to act promptly,” Boris added. “Time is of the essence, especially with the strict deadlines imposed by the California Tort Claims Act.”

The need for accountability in maintaining a safe environment is paramount, according to Boris. “Neglect can change someone’s life,” he said, sharing a poignant reminder of the real-world consequences of inadequate maintenance.