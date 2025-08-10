Injuries and Highlights from Steelers’ Latest Practice Session

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field Tuesday after a day off, showing positive signs despite some injury concerns. Coach Mike Tomlin provided updates as the team went through a padded session.

Injuries sidelined several players, including offensive tackle Gareth Warren (left knee), cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and Donte Kent (right foot), edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin), and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (unknown). Highsmith was seen on the field without any visible wrap on his leg, indicating potential recovery, while Austin moved around well despite being limited.

Warren, who participated in stretching and jogging drills, is expected to return before the end of camp. On a brighter note, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. practiced fully after missing previous sessions due to minor injuries.

Quarterback Will Howard left practice early due to a right hand injury, though details remain unclear. Tight end Jonnu Smith also exited early with a sore knee but left by van instead of a cart, suggesting a less severe condition.

New cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. made his debut sporting jersey No. 39, previously worn by Minkah Fitzpatrick. To make room for Porter, tight end Kevin Foelsch was released.

Players began arriving early for practice, with Payton Wilson and Mason McCormick among the first to hit the field. Star linebacker T.J. Watt followed shortly after. Noteworthy was safety DeShon Elliott, who caught 47 passes on the JUGs machine before practice started.

During special teams, kicker Chris Boswell was impressive, reportedly making field goals from 60 yards during warmups. The team also focused on drills with running backs having to avoid a rolling bag, a technique used by their coach Eddie Faulkner.

As training camp progresses, the Steelers continue to face challenges with injuries while building team chemistry ahead of the upcoming NFL season.