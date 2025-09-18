Injuries Hit NFL Teams Hard as Week 3 Approaches

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Several NFL teams are grappling with significant injuries as they head into Week 3 of the season. The latest updates reflect the challenges coaches and players face as they prepare for their upcoming games.

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday due to a bicep injury. After a standout rookie year, he has made 11 catches for 124 yards in the first two games this season.

In Tampa Bay, rookie wide receiver Egbuka is dealing with hip and groin injuries. The former 19th overall pick has 96 receiving yards and three touchdowns, playing a critical role in the Buccaneers’ offense while Chris Godwin remains sidelined.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy had missed Week 2 managing shoulder and toe injuries but was back in practice on Wednesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Purdy has a “chance” to play against Arizona. Initially estimated to miss 2-5 weeks, his potential return would be sooner than expected.

The 49ers’ pass rusher will be placed on injured reserve due to an elbow injury, although it is not season-ending. This will rule him out for at least four games against tough opponents.

The Washington Commanders are also facing uncertainty with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will be out until at least Friday as he recovers from a knee issue. If he cannot play against the Las Vegas Raiders, backup Marcus Mariota will take the lead.

Daniels has had a strong season so far, throwing for 433 yards and three touchdowns, but his absence is concerning for the Commanders.

Additionally, the New York Jets will be without quarterback Fields, who is still in concussion protocol. He suffered the injury late in the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, completing just 3 of 11 passes for 11 yards in that game. His replacement will be prepared to step in for the upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay.

In Philadelphia, the discussion around their “tush push” play was brought to light by an outspoken lineman. He praised the team’s defense and special teams for their contributions and expressed frustration over critics dismissing their efforts as merely reliant on one play.

The Commanders made a strategic move by signing veteran defensive end Smith, who previously played for Washington. He is expected to bolster the defense after several key players were put on injured reserve this week.

In Minnesota, the Vikings signed a quarterback and running back after losing their starter to injury. Eyes will be on how these new players adapt to their roles in the coming weeks.

Finally, Pittsburgh is making changes to address their starting roster, benching a rookie running back due to a critical error in a previous game. As teams navigate injuries and personnel changes, the competition remains fierce heading into Week 3.