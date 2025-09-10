Sports
Injuries Hit Phillies Hard as Turner, Bohm Go on IL
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies faced a daunting setback on Monday as both Trea Turner and Alec Bohm were placed on the 10-day injured list due to various injuries. Reports indicate that Turner has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain, while Bohm is dealing with a shoulder issue.
Turner is expected to return at the latest by the first round of the postseason, and could come back even sooner. Since the All-Star break, Turner has excelled, boasting a .378/.413/.555 slash line, with an OPS of .967 and three home runs in just the last month. His performance this season has seen him ranked fourth in the league with a .305 average.
In contrast, Bohm’s recent form has not been as strong. His struggles have continued into the second half of the season, with a .243/.296/.351 slash line over the same timeframe, managing only one home run since August 17. This marks Bohm’s second stint on the injured list this season, following a previous issue with a fractured left rib.
The injuries come just days before a critical four-game series against the division rival New York Mets, a matchup that carries significant playoff implications for both teams. The Phillies will need to rally without two of their top players as they seek to secure their position in the National League East.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson expressed hope that Bohm would return promptly after the minimum IL period, while the impact of losing Turner could be more considerable given his recent contributions to the lineup.
As the Phillies look to maintain their momentum, the challenge of competing without key players heightens the stakes for this upcoming series.
