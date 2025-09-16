MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings face a growing crisis following a high ankle sprain to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be sidelined for two to four weeks, complicating the team’s plans early in the 2025 NFL season.

McCarthy’s injury occurred during a disastrous home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which pushed the Vikings to a 1-1 record. With McCarthy ruled out for Week 3, Carson Wentz is set to take over the starting quarterback role. Head coach Kevin O’Connell described McCarthy’s situation as “not ideal” but assured fans the team is focused on recovery.

“Hearing from our medical staff, it’s one of those things that tends to be much worse today than it probably was in the moment for him,” O’Connell told reporters. The injury underscores the team’s struggle with health, as they are already dealing with injuries to running backs Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler, as well as fullback C.J. Ham.

In addition to Wentz, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer could see action if Wentz struggles. Brosmer caught attention during preseason for his poise and accuracy, and some fans are already making comparisons to the San Francisco 49ers‘ Brock Purdy.

“He’s going to be a snap away and I know Max will be prepared,” O’Connell noted, highlighting the confidence in Brosmer’s abilities.

The Vikings signed Wentz after trading backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, brings experience, but he hasn’t started successfully since 2019.

“It’s a weird phenomenon, but when bad news strikes, it often propels the Vikings to success,” said a sports analyst. Historical patterns show Minnesota often rallies after facing adversity, such as their nine-game winning streak following last season’s injuries.

As the Vikings prepare for a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, they will need to quickly adapt to their new quarterback situation. Despite the challenges, there’s a sense of optimism that past experiences can guide them through this difficult time.

The game against the Bengals on Sunday is set to kick off with the Vikings still favored by two points, despite the heavy injury toll. Fans will be watching closely to see how Wentz performs on the field.