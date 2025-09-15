Injuries Pile Up for Packers Ahead of Thursday Night Showdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are facing several injury issues as they prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. After not practicing on Monday, the Packers held a walkthrough on Tuesday. The Commanders, meanwhile, conducted walkthroughs on both days.

On Tuesday, four Packers players were non-participants: guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique). All were injured in their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

If Banks cannot play, first-round pick Jordan Morgan is expected to step in for him. For Tom, the options include Darian Kinnard and Anthony Belton, who both filled in after his injury. Cox and Melton serve as backup players.

Seven players were listed as limited in practice: safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back), receiver Jayden Reed (foot), defensive end Barryn Sorrell (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (quadricep), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf). Anderson, Hobbs, and Sorrell missed Week 1 due to injuries.

Reed, who has a broken collarbone, is expected to return later in the season. The only new injury reported this week is to Walker, who played every defensive snap against the Lions.

The Commanders reported limited participation from wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and running back Austin Ekeler (shoulder). Ekeler will miss the season due to a ruptured Achilles suffered during Week 2.

The Packers’ injuries put them at a disadvantage heading into an important game for playoff positioning. Both teams won their Week 1 games, with the Packers defeating the Lions and the Commanders overpowering the New York Giants.

This matchup carries significance not only for early-season standings but also for building confidence as the season progresses. Fans and players alike are eager to see how the Packers adjust amidst their growing list of injuries.