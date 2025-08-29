Injuries Plague Indiana Fever as Season Progresses

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Fever are facing a challenging 2025 WNBA season, primarily due to a string of injuries affecting key players. Star guard Caitlin Clark has played in only 13 games because of multiple soft tissue injuries, leaving the team to navigate difficult times.

The Fever’s roster has also been hit hard, with guards Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham all sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering serious injuries earlier this month. Additionally, Chloe Bibby, a recent addition to the team, is currently dealing with a sore knee. Odyssey Sims has also faced a minor groin issue this week, while Lexie Hull suffered a head injury during a game on August 26.

This season’s injury woes have sparked a conversation around the need to expand roster sizes in the WNBA. The next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is expected to address this issue as the league and the players’ association work toward a consensus before the next season. WNBA icon Candace Parker highlighted the situation during a recent episode of her show, discussing how Aerial Powers became the 17th player to wear the Fever uniform this season.

Parker remarked, “The WNBA did not change the rules about roster sizes. This is actually the case — 17th player on an 11-woman roster. Which is insane.” She underscored the need for an expanded roster, emphasizing that fill-in players should be familiar with the team’s offense.

Aliyah Boston, a center for the Fever, echoed Parker’s sentiments, noting that all new signings have quickly adjusted to the team’s game plan despite the challenges. “I think everyone’s just been doing a pretty great job,” she concluded.

Despite the setbacks, the Fever have been fighting hard. They are currently in sixth place with a 20-18 record, looking to maintain their playoff hopes as the season winds down. Boston expressed optimism about the players’ effort despite the rapid turnover and adjustments required throughout the season.

The Fever’s resilience amid adversity has been evident, but concerns remain as the team hopes for better health in the games ahead.