Injuries Plague Iowa Hawkeyes During Game Against UMass

Iowa City, IA — Injuries have plagued the Iowa Hawkeyes this season, and the trend continued during their game against UMass on Saturday night.

Sophomore defensive back Zach Lutmer experienced a setback as he chased down UMass quarterback Grant Jordan for a sack. Lutmer fell to the ground and was immediately escorted to the medical tent.

Fortunately, Lutmer made a quick recovery and returned to the game, albeit with a slight limp. His injury occurred as he ran into the medical tent on the sidelines. The tent was open because junior tight end Zach Ortwerth was already inside, being evaluated for an unspecified injury.

Chad Leistikow from the Des Moines Register reported on the situation, but details about Ortwerth’s condition remain unclear. Iowa is in a precarious position with another tight end sidelined due to an Achilles injury, making Ortwerth’s availability crucial.

The Hawkeyes are hoping for good news regarding Ortwerth as they need all their players healthy to continue their season effectively. Time will tell if he returns to the field tonight.