Sports
Injuries Plague Iowa Hawkeyes During Game Against UMass
Iowa City, IA — Injuries have plagued the Iowa Hawkeyes this season, and the trend continued during their game against UMass on Saturday night.
Sophomore defensive back Zach Lutmer experienced a setback as he chased down UMass quarterback Grant Jordan for a sack. Lutmer fell to the ground and was immediately escorted to the medical tent.
Fortunately, Lutmer made a quick recovery and returned to the game, albeit with a slight limp. His injury occurred as he ran into the medical tent on the sidelines. The tent was open because junior tight end Zach Ortwerth was already inside, being evaluated for an unspecified injury.
Chad Leistikow from the Des Moines Register reported on the situation, but details about Ortwerth’s condition remain unclear. Iowa is in a precarious position with another tight end sidelined due to an Achilles injury, making Ortwerth’s availability crucial.
The Hawkeyes are hoping for good news regarding Ortwerth as they need all their players healthy to continue their season effectively. Time will tell if he returns to the field tonight.
Recent Posts
- Injuries Plague Iowa Hawkeyes During Game Against UMass
- Commerce Secretary Critiques Musk’s Leadership at Government Efficiency Department
- Loons and San Diego Clash in MLS Showdown
- Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Debuts at TIFF
- Duke Returns to Tulane Stadium for Showdown with Familiar Faces
- Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries
- Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale
- Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Set for 2026 Exhibition Bout
- Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard
- WrestleMania 43 to be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027
- Aggies Face Notre Dame in Chance to End Long Streak
- Eric Trump to Donate Book Proceeds to Honor Charlie Kirk
- Marcus Freeman and Joanna: A Family’s Journey Through Challenges and Success
- Borderlands 4 Launches, Elevates Looter-Shooter Experience with New Features
- The Witcher Season 4 Set for October Premiere on Netflix
- Illegal Streaming Site Shut Down Before NFL Season Start
- Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
- Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day
- Vince Vaughn Shines in New Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’