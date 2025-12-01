Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch

ASHBURN, Va. — Deebo Samuel was not expected to be the Washington Commanders’ top wide receiver in 2025. That role was reserved for veteran Terry McLaurin, who has held the position since joining the team from Ohio State. The organization initially envisioned Samuel as a complementary player, one who could support McLaurin. However, injuries have changed the landscape dramatically.

McLaurin struggled early in the season and suffered a significant injury that sidelined him for a month. He tweaked a muscle in his first game back, contributing to a disappointing season with only 13 catches and one touchdown as of now. Noah Brown, the team’s third receiver, also missed significant playing time, altering expectations for Samuel’s contributions.

Despite these setbacks, there is hope for improvement as the season progresses. The return of both McLaurin and Brown could unlock Samuel’s potential in the final month of play. Pairing McLaurin and Samuel is appealing due to their versatile playing styles. McLaurin has primarily been the team’s primary receiver, but Samuel has shown he can perform well in various roles.

In the past, Samuel has proven effective both in the backfield and in the slot, adding depth to Washington’s offensive strategies. Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could benefit from utilizing all three healthy receivers, including incoming talents like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane. However, the barrage of injuries has halted these plans.

In Washington’s last game, the team scored only 13 points against the Miami Dolphins, who typically allow over 24 points per game. Samuel’s performance this season has dwindled compared to his past. He previously averaged over 14 yards per reception in San Francisco, but this year his yards per catch have dipped, making him more of a possession receiver.

There is speculation that his change in role may have occurred regardless of the injuries, although his current stats suggest that he is still capable of making impactful plays when paired with effective teammates.

The upcoming weeks could see a shift if the injured wideouts return in time to contribute, allowing the Commanders to capitalize on Samuel’s skills. However, with the playoffs out of reach, the focus may remain on growth and development as the season draws to a close.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ status for Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain after he suffered an injury during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Although he returned to practice, he has not yet received clearance for contact plays. Reports indicate that Washington’s coaching staff is prioritizing his health and will not rush his return to the field.

Daniels remains eager to play, but the Commanders have the luxury of taking their time without playoff pressure. If they feel he is not completely ready, it could be another week before he sees game action. In the meantime, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has stepped up, bringing experience and mobility to the team.

As the team continues to navigate this challenging season, the hope is that returning players will revitalize the Commanders’ offense, allowing for an exciting finish despite the current struggles.