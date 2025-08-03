Injury Affects Browns’ Quarterback Competition Ahead of Preseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Saturday, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming season. The injury occurred toward the end of training camp, and Pickett is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time.

Pickett, who was acquired in March from the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in a close competition for the starting quarterback position with veteran Joe Flacco, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. As training camp progresses, the absence of Pickett opens up more opportunities for the other quarterbacks to showcase their skills.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is monitoring the situation closely. “We have to take in information every day, taking into account how guys are handling certain situations and adjust from there,” he said.

The news comes as Cleveland aims to solidify its quarterback lineup ahead of the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. Flacco, entering his 18th season, has been reported to have familiarity with Stefanski’s offensive system and is seen as a strong contender for the starting role.

Gabriel and Sanders, both rookies, are also in the running but are facing the challenges typical for first-year quarterbacks. Sanders, in particular, has demonstrated impressive abilities during camp, raising speculation about his potential impact on the team.

General manager Andrew Berry has addressed the possibility of keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, highlighting the flexibility of the situation. Berry stated, “We’re looking to see how each player performs and build an offensive support system around the starter when Kevin is ready to name it.”

As players continue to adjust and compete for their spots, the Browns’ quarterback battle is far from over. The main takeaway is that Pickett’s injury has added an unexpected twist to the competition, and much will depend on how quickly he can recover.