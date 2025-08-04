COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes face a concerning situation at defensive tackle after losing a key player on the first day of practice. Starting tackle Ty Hamilton suffered a minor knee injury, raising alarms about the team’s depth in this crucial position.

Defensive tackle is arguably the weakest link on OSU’s roster this season. With limited experienced options, the Buckeyes entered spring practice hoping to acquire a transfer but were unsuccessful. This leaves only Hamilton and Kaden McDonald as proven players to rely on. McDonald had shown promise last year, excelling in short-yardage situations but there are uncertainties surrounding the backup players.

After Hamilton’s injury, coaches turned their attention to a mix of less experienced players. Key backups like list unnamed players have yet to establish consistent production or development during spring practice. Freshman Carter has emerged as a potential top reserve but remains untested at the collegiate level.

The Buckeyes will likely rotate defensive tackles throughout games, especially needing a breather for their starters due to the demanding nature of the position. Losing any starter could have severe repercussions, especially given the unproven depth behind them.

Fortunately for Ohio State, Hamilton’s injury appears to be minor. “We are thankful it’s not serious,” a coaching staff member stated. “But the depth at defensive tackle remains a significant concern for us.”

In addition to defensive line worries, the Buckeyes look to maintain a strong defense despite losing eight starters from last season. The team was noted for its exceptional defensive performance in 2024, ranking first in both yards and points allowed. New players are prepared to step up, backed by returning veterans.

Two defensive backs from Ohio State, safety Jaylen Johnson and cornerback Daxton Hill, have made the Thorpe Award watch list, highlighting their significant contributions on the field. This award honors the top defensive back in college football, based on performance and athletic ability.

With the upcoming season approaching, fans are eager to see how the Buckeyes will fill the gaps in their defense and if new recruits can make an immediate impact. OSU’s coaching staff remains optimistic but acknowledges the challenges ahead.

The Thorpe Award semifinalists will be announced on October 28, adding more excitement as teams prep for the season ahead.