Injury Hits DC United Ahead of Key Match Against Nashville SC

Washington, D.C. — DC United will go into their next match without their leading scorer, Christian Benteke, who is sidelined due to injury. Alongside him, teammates Lukas MacNaughton and Jackson Hopkins will also miss the game.

Head coach Wayne Lesesne is likely to maintain a consistent lineup since there are no new injury concerns. Gabriel Pirani, who has scored two goals this season, is expected to be at the forefront of the team’s attack during this matchup.

Nashville SC faces their own injury challenges, as Taylor Washington, Tyler Boyd, and Maximus Ekk will be unavailable for the game. However, Nashville’s Sam Surridge has been performing exceptionally well, netting 12 goals in 18 matches this season. He will continue to lead the offensive charge for his team.

Joining Surridge in the attack will be Hany Mukhtar, who has also had a strong campaign with eight goals across all competitions. Both players will aim to capitalize on DC United’s defensive vulnerabilities.

In terms of recent performance, both teams have shown a tendency for high-scoring matches. DC United’s last five games featured a total of seven goals scored, with three games going over 2.5 goals. Similarly, Nashville SC’s matches have also seen a significant number of goals this season.

This matchup could be pivotal for both sides as they seek to strengthen their standings in the league.