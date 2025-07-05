Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG

ATLANTA, Georgia — Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich sustained a serious injury today during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 22-year-old midfielder was injured just before halftime while trying to reach a loose ball in the penalty area. In the process, he collided with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, resulting in a concerning ankle injury.

Players from both teams immediately reacted with alarm, signaling for medical assistance as Musiala lay on the pitch in evident pain. The scene quickly turned somber, with Donnarumma visibly upset after realizing the severity of the situation. After receiving treatment, Musiala was carried off the field on a stretcher.

This injury comes as a significant setback for Bayern, as Musiala had just returned from a previous injury that kept him sidelined for two months. His absence from the pitch is expected to hinder Bayern’s offensive capabilities, especially against a formidable team like PSG.

As of now, the match remains scoreless in the second half, with strong performances from both sides but no goals registered yet. Bayern has shown a solid attacking presence, aided by players like Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman. However, they have struggled to find the back of the net.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern’s coach, was forced to change tactics by substituting Musiala with Serge Gnabry during the first half. The team’s future in this tournament could hinge on how they adapt to his absence.

Following the match, fans and fellow players alike shared their hopes for Musiala’s recovery. Commentator Louis S. expressed, ‘Hope for a speedy recovery for Musiala,’ while others echoed their concerns over his future prospects.

The injury to Musiala overshadowed what was otherwise an electric match, with high hopes for a thrilling encounter between these two European powerhouses. The victor of this quarter-final will advance to face another major club in the semi-finals scheduled for Wednesday.