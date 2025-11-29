Injury Reports Update Ahead of LSU vs. Oklahoma Game

Norman, Oklahoma – The SEC football showdown between LSU and Oklahoma is set to kick off tomorrow afternoon as both teams conclude their regular season. However, key injury reports for several players on both sides have sparked concern.

Oklahoma’s final availability report lists ten players, with significant changes announced just before the game. Defensive players Williams and Thomas have been downgraded from doubtful to out. Meanwhile, offensive linemen Maikkula and Ozaeta have shifted from questionable to doubtful. In a positive update, Jackson is now probable for the contest.

On the other hand, LSU reports nine players on their injury list, with some changes noted. Linebackers Whit Weeks and Tyree Adams have moved from questionable to probable, while Williams’ status has shifted from questionable to out, leaving a gap in the lineup.

Whit Weeks, who has struggled with a broken ankle since suffering the injury in the Ole Miss game, expressed relief at his return. ‘I hardly even practiced before that game, just because I could hardly even walk on it,’ he said. Weeks’ injury has sidelined him for four games, a streak that included three losses for the Tigers.

Weeks’ return is also highlighted by the chance to play alongside his brothers on the field. ‘It’s been a long journey these last six weeks,’ he mentioned, hoping to see more action against Oklahoma.

The situation at Alabama further complicates the landscape. The Crimson Tide reported that tight end Cuevas will be out for the upcoming game, with concerns surrounding wide receiver and center, both listed as probable. This situation remains critical as game day approaches.

As the matchup between LSU and Oklahoma approaches, fans eagerly await the outcome amidst a challenging injury landscape. With many players either returning or sidelined, the stakes are high as both teams aim for a strong finish to the season.