Injury Update on Rams Receiver Puka Nacua

On Sunday night, during a competitive matchup against the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sustained a concerning injury to his right knee. Nacua exited the game in the second quarter and, after briefly returning for one play, was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

This injury is particularly troubling as it pertains to the same knee that Nacua injured during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers this past summer. Despite recovering from that incident to start the season, Nacua’s latest setback raises questions about his availability moving forward.

Following the game, head coach Sean McVay did not provide a concrete update regarding Nacua’s status, noting that further evaluations were scheduled. Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Nacua was to undergo tests on Monday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

Rapoport emphasized that although there has been no definitive word about Nacua’s condition, the recurrence of an issue with the same knee suggests a possible extended absence. Nacua had previously missed several weeks during training camp due to an initial knee injury involving a burst bursa sac.