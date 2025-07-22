Injury Updates Before Fever vs. Liberty Matchup

Brooklyn, NY – The Indiana Fever (12-11) are set to face the New York Liberty (15-6) tonight at Barclays Center for the second half of the WNBA season.

Indiana seeks revenge after losing to New York 98-77 last Wednesday, but they will be without rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who is out with a right groin injury. Clark’s absence marks her 11th regular-season game missed this season, including the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Clark is “progressing” but needs further testing before her return. Clark, who averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists this season, suffered the injury in last week’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Meanwhile, the Liberty will welcome back Jonquel Jones, who returns after battling a right ankle injury that has limited her to just nine games this season. Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, significantly boosting the team’s performance. The defending champions have struggled without the five-time All-Star, posting a 7-5 record in her absence.

Tonight’s game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fever fans can also stream the game through ESPN’s platform, which offers a free trial for new users.