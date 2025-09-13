Injury Updates and FPL Tips Ahead of Premier League Gameweek 4

LONDON, England – As the Premier League prepares for Gameweek 4, managers are keen to navigate injury updates and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) insights. The fixtures kick off with Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

Arsenal is evaluating centre-back William Saliba, who left the match against Liverpool with an ankle issue but returned to training. Others like Christian Norgaard and Ben White have also resumed their training, while Bukayo Saka is expected to be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest’s new head coach Ange Postecoglou is facing challenges as well. Full-back Ola Aina is injured after a hamstring injury while playing for Nigeria. Oleksandr Zinchenko will not play against Arsenal as he is ineligible. New signings Nicolo Savona, Dilane Bakwa, John Victor, and Cuiabano could see their debuts this weekend.

In terms of absences, Arsenal will miss Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Saka, while Nottingham Forest will be without Aina, Nicolas Dominguez, and Zinchenko. Doubts surround Arsenal’s Norgaard, Saliba, and White.

Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith is likely out for weeks due to a hamstring injury. However, Lewis Cook is back in training, though not fully fit. Brighton confirmed they are managing long-term injuries to Solly March and Adam Webster but will have Mats Wieffer returning.

Crystal Palace‘s Ismaila Sarr will miss games with a hamstring injury and may return against Liverpool on September 27. Everton manager David Moyes revealed Iliman Ndiaye is dealing with a slight knock, adding more uncertainty to the squad’s lineup.

Fulham boss Marco Silva reports a fully fit squad and may give a debut to Brazilian winger Kevin, who was signed for club-record £34.6m. Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri will miss two games due to a muscle injury.

Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa is also set to miss due to a knee injury, while Wolves will be without key striker Jorgen Strand Larsen due to a serious Achilles issue. West Ham will monitor striker Niclas Fullkrug, who recently returned from international duty with a calf issue.

As the FPL deadline approaches, managers need to track fitness and match selections closely. The earlier kickoff on Saturday means FPL decisions must be made swiftly. This Gameweek promises to be competitive, and player performances could shift the current standings.

The prevailing question remains: which players will rise to the occasion this week?