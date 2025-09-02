Injury Updates Impacting Fantasy Football Drafts Ahead of Week 1

IRVINE, California — As the fantasy football draft season heats up, injuries are causing ripples in player rankings and average draft positions (ADP). Each week, we explore the latest updates to help fantasy players make informed decisions.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed practice on Thursday due to a lingering calf issue. Jennings’ absence raises concerns about his availability for Week 1, further complicated by a contract dispute. This situation paves the way for increased targets for his teammates. Unless Jennings significantly drops in ADP, he may be a risky pick this draft season.

Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is eyeing a return by Week 5. However, it might take him additional weeks to regain full game speed upon his return. As Godwin recovers, rookies like Egbuka are gaining traction on draft boards, signaling a shift in focus for fantasy managers.

On a positive note, DeVonta Smith returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined with a groin issue. His participation boosts confidence in his readiness for Week 1, and analysts project higher passing attempts for the Eagles this season due to a tougher schedule.

Star receiver Tyreek Hill is on track to play in Week 1 despite missing practices with an oblique injury. However, Hill’s performance has been under scrutiny following a decline last season, raising concerns about his reliability this year.

In good news for Dolphins fans, De'Von Achane is reportedly ready to join the lineup for Week 1 despite missing practice, giving him a solid chance to emerge as a valuable RB1 option. Many fantasy players see his potential as a bargain in the mid-to-late second round.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney also returned to practice, suggesting his readiness for the season opener. Mooney is considered a low-risk, high-reward pick for those looking to fill out their rosters with dependable options.

A.J. Brown practiced on Thursday, alleviating concerns about his availability for the upcoming matchup. He’s viewed as a strong second-round pick, especially with expectations of increased passing from the Eagles’ offense this year.

However, not all news is positive; Jaylen Wright is expected to miss several weeks due to a procedure addressing a leg injury. His absence solidifies the status of Gordon as the Dolphins’ RB2, with potential standalone value.

Injuries continue to play a crucial role in fantasy drafts this season, making it imperative for managers to stay informed as the deadline approaches.