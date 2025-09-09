2026 Innings Fest to Feature Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots

TEMPE, AZ — The 2026 Innings Fest is set to take place from February 20-22 at Tempe Beach Park, bringing an exciting lineup of artists and special guests to the Arizona audience.

Event officials announced on Tuesday that headliners will include popular bands Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons. The festival aims to deliver an unforgettable experience for music lovers over the three-day event.

In addition to the headliners, more than 25 artists will perform across three stages. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the festival’s SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Innings, which offers a chance for an access code to the presale beginning on Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public after the presale.

Major League Baseball stars like Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, and Jake Peavy are also confirmed to attend the festival, enhancing the sporting aspect of the event. Furthermore, Jessica Mendoza, an Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst, will participate, promising engaging conversations for attendees.

The festival will feature a return of “Off the Mound” with Ryan Dempster, where live interviews and interactions will take place throughout the event.

This combination of music and sports makes the 2026 Innings Fest a must-attend event for fans in the area.